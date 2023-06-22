RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As of 5am, the National Hurricane Center says the fourth tropical depression of the season has developed in the Central Atlantic.

This system is expected to develop into the third Tropical Storm this season, and would be named “Cindy” if that forecast verifies.

Tropical Depression Four is moving to the west at 12 mph and currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it strengthening into a tropical storm by Thursday afternoon, but is not expected to become a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Bret is also still active in the Atlantic and has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph as of 5am Thursday morning.

It will move through the Lesser Antilles Thursday night, and is expected to produce heavy rain and tropical storm force winds overnight.

The official National Hurricane Center’s forecast has Bret dissipating in the Caribbean this weekend.