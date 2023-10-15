RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fall foliage is quickly taking grip across parts of North Carolina thanks to the changing seasons and cooler temperatures.

This is also the time of year when strong weather systems can produce diverse weather conditions across our beautiful state.

That is exactly what is happening Sunday night and Monday.

We went from heavy rain (1.58 inches of rain at RDU) on Saturday, to a cool and breezy Sunday.

The northerly winds are bringing in cooler conditions across the North Carolina mountains too, and temperatures are expected to fall to near freezing across the higher elevations.

There is also just enough moisture in the atmosphere for the cold air to squeeze out a few snow showers in the higher elevations of Western North Carolina.

“Accumulations greater than a light dusting on grassy surfaces are extremely unlikely,” says CBS 17 Storm Team Meteorologist Lance Blocker, “but it is still something that is fun to watch!”

Multiple runs of forecast model updates are calling for the light snowfall, and the current observations are on track for it to actually occur.

While the map does not look that impressive for snowfall, the locations that receive snow could receive it for a few hours, resulting in the light dusting.

The most likely areas for snow will be the highest elevations across the North Carolina mountains above 5,000 feet.

The National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. says that hazardous travel conditions could be possible through Monday night and Tuesday morning in part of the North Carolina mountains.