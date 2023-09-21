RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has started issuing advisories on “Potential Tropical Cyclone 16” for a disturbance off the Southeast United States.

A low-pressure system east of Florida is expected to intensify by Friday, potentially gaining tropical characteristics as it moves northward towards North Carolina.

The NHC also advised that tropical storm watches and warnings may also be required at some point over the next 24-48 hours as this system continues to develop.

If this system becomes a tropical storm, it will likely be named Ophelia.

Regardless of its classification, the system is likely to bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and high surf to the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coastlines this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.