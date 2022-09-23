RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The ninth tropical depression of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed this morning in the eastern Caribbean.

Maximum sustained winds are currently at 35 mph, with higher gusts. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance mission will be investigating the system later this morning.

Tropical Depression Nine is currently disorganized and is being disrupted by remnant wind sheer left over from Hurricane Friona.

As TD 9 moves west, wind sheer will decrease and allow this system is likely to strengthen into Tropical Storm Hermine.

The short-term forecast is rather high confidence with most forecast models bringing TD 9 just west of Jamaica by Monday morning.

However, the spread in forecast track possibilities becomes very wide next week as this system enters the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Depending on what happens with several other atmospheric variables including a trough in the Central U.S., this potential hurricane may eventually make landfall as far west as Louisiana or it could even cross Cuba and push east into the Atlantic.

There is also a chance this system brings some impacts to Central North Carolina next weekend.

We will keep you updated over the next few days as this system continues to develop.