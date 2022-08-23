RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re in a bit of a tropical drought. Our last named storm, Tropical Storm Colin, dissipated in early July.

On average, by August 22nd we should have already had five named storms including one hurricane, but this season we’ve had three tropical storms, and so far, no hurricanes.

In fact, this is the first time in 40 years (since 1982) we haven’t had a named storm from July 3rd through August 22.

Of course, we’re not complaining about this hurricane season so far, especially after the last few active seasons we’ve dealt with.

It’s important to remember however, it only takes one storm to cause significant issues, even for us away from the coast.

“Just because you’re inland doesn’t mean you’re not going to feel the effects of heavy rainfall, especially if the storm is moving slowly,” explains Jonathan Zawislak, Hurricane Scientist for NOAA and the University of Miami. “So maybe you’re not experiencing the storm surge or strong winds, but that rainfall can be very impactful to you.”

Zawislak reminds us that yes, strong winds are devastating, but water is the number one killer in tropical storms and hurricanes.

So while we get fixated on the category of a storm, it’s important to remember all the threats a storm could bring.

“Certainly, Category Fives should wake you up. But a tropical storm or a Cat One, you shouldn’t let your guard down,” Zawislak says. “You have to assess all the impacts the storm could bring you.”

Take Hurricane Florence in 2018 for example, the storm was a powerful Category 4 with winds up to 150 miles per hour 3 days before making landfall in North Carolina. But by then it had weakened, so not as much of a threat, right? We know all too well that was not the case.

“Florence ended up weakening, and so you say well, it’s now down to only a Category 1, except the storm got a lot bigger,” he said. “So yes, maybe the wind threat went down, but the storm got bigger, the rain field got bigger, and it slowed down when it came on shore.”

Which caused torrential rain and major flooding.

So whether we end up with an active or slow season, don’t let your guard down, because it only takes one.