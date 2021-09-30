Can bugs still bug us as the weather cools down?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s finally fall and the temperatures are trying to cool down, but when you go outside you still might find yourself reaching for the bug spray.

So when are the bugs going to stop bugging us, and you can finally put this away?

Turns out, it might be a little while longer.

Dr. Matt Bertone is an entomologist at North Carolina State University and said while the weather is finally cooling down, it can take a while for the bugs to calm down.

“Once the daylength starts to shorten, it gets darker earlier, insects start to become inactive, especially over winter,” he explained.

It’s important to note, however, that inactive doesn’t mean dead. As it gets cooler outside our homes are warmer inside, which is just as comforting to the bugs as it is to us.

“We tell people this time of year, once the daylength gets shorter and once it starts to get a little cooler out, some of the insects that winter as adults will find their ways into homes to hibernate,” Bertone said.

That means it’s time to check your home: make sure your doors and windows have good seals, and any holes in screened windows are fixed so you can keep more bugs out.

Before it gets too cold you may want to get out and enjoy the North Carolina weather.

Bertone said if it’s above 50 degrees, bugs can still bug you.

“Ticks will still be active in the fall,” he said. “Sometimes the young will be more active in the fall, but once it cools down, they’re going to become less active.”

Don’t let these critters stop you from getting outside, however. Those bugs, like us, are just making the most of the warm weather while it lasts.