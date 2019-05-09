CBS 17’s Wes Hohenstein checks out NOAA and Air Force Reserve ‘Hurricane Hunters’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein traveled to Charlotte Thursday to tour Hurricane Hunter aircraft.
NOAA experts are touring the East Coast to raise awareness of the importance of preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.
Hohenstein went inside a C-130 and got to see a P-3 hurricane hunter.
Click here for more info on the tour.
