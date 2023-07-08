With the majority of the state expected to be under a slight risk of severe weather, Sunday is a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day. This slight risk is a level 2 on the 1-5 severe weather threat scale.

The main threats Sunday afternoon and evening will be damaging wind and large hail.

Sunday morning is expected to start off quiet, but thunderstorms are expected to develop by the early afternoon.

As the peak heating of the day sets in, thunderstorms are expected to become severe with damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and large hail.

As of now, the most likely timing for severe weather will be between 2-8 p.m. across central North Carolina.

In addition to the strong winds and large hail, any storms that develop will be capable of frequent lightning and heavy rain.

The severe threat will end west to east across the region after the primary line of severe storms moves through Sunday evening.