Breaking News
Torando warning for Wilson, Wayne and Johnston counties until 3:30 p.m.

CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When we designate an Alert Day, it means we want you to be especially aware of the weather situation.

Days with the potential for dangerous weather are the obvious examples – the Good Friday tornadoes, Hurricane Florence, or excessively cold temperatures in the winter.

But we might also use an Alert Day to call attention to the potential for inconvenient weather: dense fog that impacts the morning commute, a minor snow event, or a heat wave that will slow down outdoor workers.

Our goal is always to keep you ahead of central North Carolina’s changing weather…an Alert Day just gives us a way to highlight the days your usual routine might be more dramatically impacted by the weather.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss