CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When we designate an Alert Day, it means we want you to be especially aware of the weather situation.

Days with the potential for dangerous weather are the obvious examples – the Good Friday tornadoes, Hurricane Florence, or excessively cold temperatures in the winter.

But we might also use an Alert Day to call attention to the potential for inconvenient weather: dense fog that impacts the morning commute, a minor snow event, or a heat wave that will slow down outdoor workers.

Our goal is always to keep you ahead of central North Carolina’s changing weather…an Alert Day just gives us a way to highlight the days your usual routine might be more dramatically impacted by the weather.

