CBS 17 Storm Team could issue ‘Alert Day’ Sunday Night into Monday with severe weather expected

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Storm Team is planning to issue an “Alert Day”, emphasizing severe or hazardous weather, if the forecasted weather patterns hold into the later hours on Sunday.

While Sunday started out mild with rain moving into central North Carolina, threats of storms with gusty winds and flash flooding are currently in store for Sunday night.

That, combined with quickly-dropping temperatures, almost near freezing, could produce snow into the early hours on Monday morning and could see a chance of black ice.

Although, as of Sunday afternoon, meteorologist Rachel Duensing said she thinks the majority of accumulation should avoid roadways and mainly stick to grassy and elevated surfaces.

The overnight low is currently projected to drop down to 35 with winds to the northeast at approximately 10 to 15 miles per hour after midnight, that could reach as high as 30 miles per hour.

Monday will start with the rain and snow before sun is expected to show itself again in the afternoon. While the wind gusts remain exactly the same, the high could reach up to 42 degrees.