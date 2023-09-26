CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 Storm Team Meteorologist Rachel Duensing visited the 7th graders of Alston Ridge Middle School in Cary Monday afternoon.

The students learned about the layers of the atmosphere, how the jet stream impacts our weather and even how weather satellites and radar work. Students also got to learn how instruments like weather balloons, radiosondes and dropsondes collect valuable weather information.

A forecasting exercise was also a big source of fun for the students who were asked to predict the weather! At the end of the day, the students went outside to see the CBS 17 Weather Beast and all of the tools inside that meteorologists use to show the weather while out on the road.

CBS 17 thanks Alston Ridge Middle School for inviting us out to talk with the students, and perhaps at least one meteorologist or two in the making!