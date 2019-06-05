Hot days ahead this week

High temperatures only made it to the 80s over the weekend, but hazy, hot and humid weather returns to central North Carolina today. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, with heat index values approaching 100°. We’ll just see a very slight chance of a pop-up storm this afternoon and early evening. Some storms to our west will try to move in late this evening and early overnight, but most of them will dissipate before they get to us.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry, but still hot…and the hot weather will last through the weekend and into early July. A slight storm chance returns to the forecast late this week and into the first half of the weekend, with the best chance of spotty storms on Sunday.

Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with just a stray late day storm possible. The high will be 92, winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain chance will be 10 percent during the day, 20 percent in the evening and overnight.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 71.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 69.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with just a very slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 70. The rain chance will be 10 percent.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of pop-up storm or two. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 71. The rain chance will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of pop-up storm or two. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 72. The rain chance will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with spotty storms possible. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain chance will be 30 percent.

