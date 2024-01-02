The New Year’s first good soaking rain is set to arrive this weekend and it could come with some frozen precipitation or snow, especially in areas north and west of central North Carolina.

It’s not the only soaking widespread rain in the forecast over the next 10 days. Another storm system will move through the area in about a week bringing a second round of soaking rain. Rainfall estimates over the next 7 days could be widespread between 1.75″ and 2″.

But first, let’s talk about this Saturday’s weathermaker. An area of low pressure will develop and track north along the eastern seaboard. While this will be mainly a rain event here in central NC, it could drop some wintry precipitation briefly. It will then become a big snowmaker across the northeast.

The center of the low pressure appears to move over the area by the afternoon but early morning rainfall could begin as freezing rain when morning low temperatures will be near or below freezing.

While ice accumulation is not expected and any wintry mix would quickly change over to a chilly widespread rain by the afternoon, traveling will likely be tough regardless with heavy rain expected in the late morning and afternoon hours on Saturday.

We are several days out and the timing of the rain and specific details will become more clear by late to midweek. Check back for updates!