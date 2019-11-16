Coastal storm brings rain, wind, and flooding concerns to North Carolina shore

An early season strong low pressure, not quite a nor’easter this time as it won’t line up right, will move along the South and North Carolina coastlines Saturday through early Sunday. As it strengthens off the coastline, winds will increase which could allow for gusts towards hurricane force in the Outer Banks and sounds.

Rain will overspread the coastline through the day with the heaviest rain falling overnight. The rain, coupled with strong winds pushing water from the Atlantic onshore, could cause coastal flooding concerns for all ocean-facing beaches. Inundations of two to four feet are possible where water is piled the highest.

The system will pull away on Sunday with improving conditions through the day. Any travel concerns towards the Outer Banks should monitor local conditions closely. For information on Central North Carolina weather, check out our local discussion here.