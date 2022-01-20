Cold front brings rain Thursday, up to 4 inches of snow to central NC Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow is all the talk, but it’s rain today that will become likely as a cold front moves through during the day.

After highs in the upper 40s, temperatures will fall late in the day and reach the upper 30s. Some rain could change to some light snow late afternoon and into the evening before ending.

Any accumulations will be less than one inch, mainly near the Virginia border. Any moisture left on the roads overnight tonight could freeze and produce icy spots Friday morning.

The real snow event will be late Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory for most of central North Carolina will be in effect from late Thursday through early Saturday. However, areas from Clinton to Goldsboro to Wilson to Rocky Mount and Enfield will be under a Winter Storm Warning for the same time period.

Thursday morning forecast models continue to show signs the area of low pressure bringing the snow Friday is shifting farther east. This shift to the east will also take the snow slightly east, giving it a later Friday arrival time and earlier departure time Saturday morning. The result would be slightly lower snow totals for central North Carolina.

Instead of some spots seeing up to 6 inches of snow, that total east of the Triangle could be 4 to up to 5 inches with most of the Triangle seeing 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Ice accumulations could reach ¼ of an inch in Sampson County down by Clinton.

The storm system will move away early Saturday and clouds will decrease, but it will stay cold with highs just in the middle 30s.