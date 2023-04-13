RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Colorado State University is predicting slightly below average activity hurricane season this year.

In the university’s Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity forecast released Thursday, CSU forecasts 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes for 2023. The average is 14.4 named storms, 7.2 hurricanes, and 3.2 major hurricanes.

Also on Thursday, NC State University released its own prediction for this year’s hurricane season.

Researchers at NC State said the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season will see 11 to 15 named storms forming in the Atlantic basin. The basin includes the entire Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

Of the predicted 11 out of 15 named storms, between six to eight may grow strong enough to become hurricanes. Researchers said two to three storms could become major hurricanes.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs through June 1 to Nov. 30 each year.