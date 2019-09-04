85-year-old man becomes NC’s first Dorian-related death, governor says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Dorian will affect North Carolina and the governor said to “not underestimate the damage this storm can cause.”

RELATED: Dorian getting closer to NC – wind and rain our primary concerns

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper implored residents on the coast to get out as he announced the first Dorian-related death in the state.

An 85-year-old man in Columbus County fell from a ladder and died while prepping his home for the storm, Cooper said.

“We are keeping his family in our thoughts,” the governor said.

He went on to says 15 inches of rain could fall in some areas.

“Expect high storm surges on the coast. There is a mandatory evacuation order for our state’s barrier islands,” Cooper said. ” Leave now if you are in an area where an evacuation has been ordered. It is not worth putting your life or the life of first responders at risk.”

Dorian is now forecast to move by the North Carolina coast as a Category 2 storm Thursday into Friday.

Also announced Wednesday, the Carolina Mudcats have opened Five County Stadium to emergency response teams, electrical workers, and disaster relief groups as a staging area for Hurricane Dorian.