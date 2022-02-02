Could Friday’s cold front mean a 4th weekend with snow in central NC?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The last three weekends had snow in central North Carolina. Is there a chance of four in a row?

While this weekend has a chance of rain, right now snow doesn’t look likely.

The big weather maker this week continues to be a cold front Friday that will bring good rain chances across all of central North Carolina. That cold front will then drop temperatures fairly drastically this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 40s.

Sunday will also have us tracking another area of low pressure off the North Carolina coast. In the right situation, an area of low pressure moving up from the south off the Carolina coast with cold air already in place could mean a good snow setup, but maybe not this time around.

While there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the forecast at this point, and while a fourth straight weekend with snow may sound fun to some, snow is not as likely this time around. There is a wide difference in what the computer models are saying about the Sunday setup, which leads to uncertainty in the forecast.

The low pressure may not be strong enough and the cold air may not be cold enough for us to put snow in the forecast at this point.

This storm is still several days away and there will likely be many changes and shifts in the forecast, so stay tuned.

The final forecast will highly depend on where the low pressure tracks.