Dangerous heat forecast for this weekend in central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Storm Team is forecasting dangerous and excessive heat across central North Carolina on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast heat index temperatures on Saturday

Temperatures in the Triangle and Sandhills are forecast to reach around 100 degrees both days.

The heat index could reach as high as 109 degrees in Raleigh and 111 degrees in Fayetteville.

Rocky Mount and Roanoke Rapids could also feel temperatures of 110 degrees.

These forecast temperatures are near-record highs.

That’s high enough to trigger an Excessive Heat Watch for central North Carolina both Saturday and Sunday — this is likely to be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

The chance for rain remains low – around 20 percent – each day.

Heat is the deadliest kind of weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat kills more each year than tornadoes, lightning, hurricanes or wintry weather.

In 2018, there were 108 heat-related deaths in the U.S. The next highest number of weather-related deaths was 80 due to flooding.

Stay cool to avoid illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition where your body temperature is more than 103 degrees.

Other symptoms of heat stroke include red, hot skin, no sweating, rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and even unconsciousness.

Heat stroke can lead to multiple organ system failure and death.

Heat exhaustion can lead to muscle cramping, fatigue, headache, nausea or vomiting and dizziness or fainting.

Someone suffering from heat exhaustion may have cool, wet skin as the body is still able to cool itself.

Air-conditioning is the No. 1 way to avoid a heat-related illness, the CDC reports.

If your home is without AC – find a public building that does.

Stay cool!