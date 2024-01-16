RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A very cold snap will settle into central North Carolina late Tuesday night into Wednesday, and could bring wind chills down into the single digits Wednesday morning and this weekend.

The National Weather Service is urging people to prepare now.

“When it gets that low it’s dangerous whether there’s an advisory out or not,” said National Weather Service warning coordinator Nick Petro.

The wind chill is what your body feels like when you factor in the wind.

As of Tuesday morning, a wind chill advisory or warning had not been issued.

Either way, Petro says people need to be ready for this cold blast.

What is the difference between a Wind Chill Advisory vs. a Wind Chilly Warning?

The criteria for issuing both advisories and warnings vary all across the country and are based on climatology.

“Wind chill readings here in central North Carolina have to get down to zero to trigger a wind chill advisory and -15° below zero for a wind chill warning,” said Petro.

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday mornings are going to see lows in the teens.

With the wind, the temperature will make it feel even colder, which is dangerous enough for frostbite to set in in a matter of minutes if you’re not careful enough. Within 30 minutes of exposed skin at zero degrees Fahrenheit, frostbite can set in.

NWS Warning Coordination meteorologist Nick Petro says covering your head is important because that’s where you lose the most heat.

What can you do to stay safe?

Dress in layers Wear gloves and hats Use a school bus tracker app to wait on the bus inside instead of outside in the cold Let faucets drip to cover above ground to protect pipes Use caution when using alternative heat sources Review online cold weather safety tips

NWS Warning Coordination meteorologist Nick Petro says we often see a spike in fires during cold snaps.

“Make sure they’re plugged into the proper outlet and not overloaded. Make sure they’re not left unattended. Make sure they don’t have items that could easily catch fire or overheat,” Petro said. “Take the time to make sure you know how to use them.”

Check on your neighbors and pets during this cold snap. They need to be warm too!

High temperatures will only be in the 30s on Wednesday. We won’t get out of the 30s and 40s until next week.