RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you go to sleep Saturday night, be prepared because you may feel extra refreshed Sunday morning.

Daylight Saving’s Time officially ends this Sunday at 2 a.m., and we will all enjoy an extra hour of sleep.

While most of your clocks will automatically fall back one hour, you’ll need to manually adjust many other devices such as your microwave, oven and personal vehicles.

Last year, Senator Marco Rubio proposed legislation which would bring our annual tradition of Daylight Saving’s Time adjustments to an end.

While that bill unanimously passed the Senate, it stalled upon arrival to the House and has yet to be voted on.

If Rubio’s eventually passes the House, and is signed by the President, then we’d end the annual clock change beginning November 2023.

Our new, permanent time would be set to “Standard Time” which is the version we officially begin this Sunday.