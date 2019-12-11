December 11: More Rain On The Way

WEATHER

The overnight rain moved out quickly this morning, so we get to dry out for a couple of days…but more rain is on the way already by Friday.

Even as the sun breaks through the clouds today, temperatures won’t warm up much. Northerly winds will keep temperatures in the 40s all day — quite a change from yesterday’s highs in the 70s!

The combination of clear skies, calm winds, and dry air tonight will allow temperatures to fall to the mid to upper 20s by early Thursday morning.

Abundant sunshine through most of the day Thursday won’t warm us up much…only back to the mid 40s for afternoon highs.

The next round of rain moves in by midday Friday — the heaviest rain will fall Friday afternoon and evening, with off-and-on showers lingering into Saturday. This is the European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00am Friday through 1:00pm Saturday.

It will be warm enough for rain on Friday…but that doesn’t mean it will be comfortable! Saturday’s rain showers should be slightly less chilly, and we’ll be able to salvage a dry day on Sunday.

Yet another round of rain will move through early next week, mostly likely Monday night and Tuesday. That batch of rain will be followed up by another shot of chilly air, as we continue to ride the December temperature roller-coaster.

Today is my first day back from vacation — I didn’t spend any of my time off looking at science news, so no nerd-links today…