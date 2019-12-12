December 12: Chilly Sunshine Today, Cold Rain Tomorrow

WEATHER

We started off with a thick layer of frost coating pretty much every outdoor surface this morning — one of our CBS 17 photographers took advantage of that for promotional purposes.

We’ll see abundant sunshine throughout the day, but temperatures will still end up about 8°-10° below-average, in the 40s across the region.

Temperatures will drop after sunset, to around freezing by midnight.

That’s as low as we’ll go…in fact, as clouds thicken overhead, we’ll warm up a few degrees by sunrise Friday.

Those are a very important few degrees, because showers will stream in from the southwest Friday morning. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 1:00am through 1:00pm Friday shows light rain in time for the morning commute, with any icy precipitation remaining off to our northwest.

It will be a close call, so we’ll keep a close eye on the temperature trends overnight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for counties just to our west, to account for the potential of a light glaze of ice. Something to keep in mind if you’re heading that way Friday morning!

We’ll see cold rain throughout the day on Friday, continuing into Friday night. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 1:00pm Friday through 1:00pm Saturday shows the steadiest rain moving out by midday Saturday…but we’ll still have to dodge some off-and-on showers.

Friday’s highs will only reach the mid 40s, as northeasterly winds keep the chilly air trapped in place.

The winds will shift on Saturday, allowing temperatures to sneak back into the 50s despite the clouds and showers. Sunday looks like the better half of the weekend for outdoor stuff, with dry conditions and near-normal temperatures.

Yet another chance of rain moves through on Tuesday, followed by yet another shot of chilly air that will linger into the last weekend before Christmas.

LINKS