December 12: Chilly Sunshine Today, Cold Rain Tomorrow

WEATHER
We started off with a thick layer of frost coating pretty much every outdoor surface this morning — one of our CBS 17 photographers took advantage of that for promotional purposes.
We’ll see abundant sunshine throughout the day, but temperatures will still end up about 8°-10° below-average, in the 40s across the region.
Temperatures will drop after sunset, to around freezing by midnight.
That’s as low as we’ll go…in fact, as clouds thicken overhead, we’ll warm up a few degrees by sunrise Friday.
Those are a very important few degrees, because showers will stream in from the southwest Friday morning. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 1:00am through 1:00pm Friday shows light rain in time for the morning commute, with any icy precipitation remaining off to our northwest.
It will be a close call, so we’ll keep a close eye on the temperature trends overnight. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for counties just to our west, to account for the potential of a light glaze of ice. Something to keep in mind if you’re heading that way Friday morning!
We’ll see cold rain throughout the day on Friday, continuing into Friday night. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 1:00pm Friday through 1:00pm Saturday shows the steadiest rain moving out by midday Saturday…but we’ll still have to dodge some off-and-on showers.
Friday’s highs will only reach the mid 40s, as northeasterly winds keep the chilly air trapped in place.
The winds will shift on Saturday, allowing temperatures to sneak back into the 50s despite the clouds and showers. Sunday looks like the better half of the weekend for outdoor stuff, with dry conditions and near-normal temperatures.
Yet another chance of rain moves through on Tuesday, followed by yet another shot of chilly air that will linger into the last weekend before Christmas.
LINKS
- The clouds overhead will block our local viewing of one of the year’s best meteor showers – the Geminids – that will peak Friday night.
- The bipartisan leaders of the House Science Committee are seeking a GAO investigation into how the 5G wireless upgrade could hurt weather forecasting.
- Time magazine named Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, as its Person Of The Year.
- Greenland is losing ice seven times faster than in the 1990s and is tracking the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s high-end climate warming scenario.
- Examinations of 19 extreme weather events that occurred in 2018 found that all but one were made more likely due to human-caused climate change.
- Monday’s volcanic eruption in New Zealand was either a hydrothermal or a “phreatic” eruption, both of which are caused by the build-up of pressure of superheated steam and gas.
- Astronauts are giving the International Space Station’s premier science experiment a life-extending transplant to continue its hunt for antimatter, dark matter, and more.
- Where should the first people on Mars land? A new study provides a map of water ice believed to be as little as an inch below the surface of the Red Planet.
- The European Space Agency will launch an orbiting telescope to study the sizes and atmospheres of known exoplanets. It’s the first mission to study (rather than just find) exoplanets.
- Remember that huge 70-solar-mass black hole in the news last week? The one that theory says shouldn’t exist? Turns out the theory was right.
- With U.S. students lagging in science, should scientists be elevated to celebrity status?
- How do you visually define a year of big news events (including the first ever image of a black hole)? NY Times editors explain how they distilled the 116 photos in the Year in Pictures from hundreds of thousands of options.
- How your tongue tells your brain what you’re tasting.