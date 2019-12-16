December 16: Warm Today, Wet Tomorrow

WEATHER

Yesterday’s weather was spectacular, and we’re off to a good start to the last week before Christmas as well! We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine overhead today, and southwesterly winds will push temperatures into the 60s area-wide.

The clouds will thicken overnight, keeping temperatures mild. We’ll only dip into the mid to upper 50s before sunrise Tuesday.

Temperatures won’t be a problem on Tuesday, reaching back into the 60s.

That said, Tuesday will be a wet day overall — at least it won’t be the all-day rain we saw last Friday. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 6:00am Tuesday through 6:00am Wednesday shows the heaviest and most-widespread rain in the afternoon and early evening.

The rain will move out by sunrise on Wednesday…and so will the warmth! Chilly mornings and cool afternoons will prevail the rest of the week.

A coastal storm system will send a chance of rain into central North Carolina this weekend. At this point, it’s still a low-confidence forecast — the precise path of the system will determine how much rain we see. Once that rain chance moves out, calmer and warmer weather will take over as we head toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

