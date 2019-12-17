December 17: Low Severe Threat Today

WEATHER
Yet another round of rain makes its way through central North Carolina today — the first batch of showers arrived just after sunrise, and there’s plenty more on the way. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 9:00am through 9:00pm shows the heaviest rain from late morning into this afternoon, then things quiet down this evening.
Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will be unseasonably warm thanks to strong southwesterly winds. Today’s high temperatures will occur around noon, then we’ll slowly drop into this evening.
While that’s unusually warm for mid-December, it’s not quite warm enough for any significant severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a “Marginal Risk” (level 1 of 5) of severe storms for the southern half of central North Carolina.
There will be a lot of wind energy in the atmosphere overhead, but the lack of thermodynamic energy — the combination of warmth and humidity — keeps the severe threat borderline. We’ll keep a close eye on the radar, just in case!
Once the rain moves out, so does the warmth. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by early Wednesday morning.
Abundant sunshine on Wednesday won’t warm us up much, only to the mid to upper 40s in most spots.
The chilly air sticks around into the first half of the weekend. Our rain chances on Saturday don’t look nearly as impressive as they did 24 hours ago — the coastal storm system looks like it will stay mostly off to our south.
I’ll leave a low-end rain chance in the forecast Sunday and Monday, just in case that coastal system jogs north again. Other than that, the forecast looks dry through Christmas, with temperatures climbing to almost 60° both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
LINKS
- Today’s rain is being produced by the same storm system that brought a severe weather outbreak to “Dixie Alley” yesterday.
- Australia could see it’s hottest day on record this week, as a scorching heat wave adds to the country’s bush fire crisis.
- Last month was the 2nd-warmest November on record for the globe. It’s now virtually certain (99.9% probability) that 2019 will be the 2nd-hottest year on record globally.
- This year was a scorcher. Summer temperatures broke hundreds of all-time records. But that’s not 2019’s only takeaway: this year also saw record-breaking waves of climate activism.
- Indoor carbon dioxide can make us dumber, and that will get worse with climate change.
- The Parker Solar Probe has spotted (for the first time) the trail of space debris responsible for the Geminid meteor shower.
- A new storm has appeared at the south pole of Jupiter: a cyclone bigger than Texas! And it looks positively tiny compared to the other six massive storms that are already there.
- Astronomers have determined that most of the stars in our Milky Way’s galactic center formed in short, intense bursts of activity at least eight billion years ago (or earlier).
- Meet the life-saving Ski Patrol dogs of northern California.
- Can you catch a cold and the flu simultaneously?