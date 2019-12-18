December 18: Chilly And Dry For A While

WEATHER

Yesterday’s rain is long gone, and even the last of the clouds moved out early this morning. A calm – but chilly! – weather pattern takes over today, and it will stick around through most of the weekend.

Despite the abundant sunshine today, highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s, about 5° below-average.

Clear skies, dry air, and calm winds overnight will lead to flat-out COLD conditions by early Thursday morning.

The weak December sunshine will only push temperatures into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Thursday.

After another cold start on Friday, temperatures will make it back to near-normal territory for highs. We’ll hover near 50° Saturday and Sunday as well, with a gradual increase in cloud cover.

The next chance of rain heads our way late Sunday, Sunday night and Monday, but that would could still go either way. The European forecast model shows a decent chance of light showers, with the heaviest rain off to our south.

But the American GFS model keeps ALL of the rain to our south Sunday night and Monday.

I’m splitting the difference for now – leaving a chance of rain in the forecast, but keeping that chance lower than 50-50. Both forecast models show dry weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so I don’t expect any significant weather-related travel issues for the holiday!

