December 19: Warming Up In Time For Christmas

WEATHER

Cold temperatures today, tonight and tomorrow will give way to a stretch of above-average highs for Christmas week…no white Christmas for central North Carolina this year! There’s only a 2% chance of 1″ of snow on the ground at sunrise on December 25 in the Triangle in any given year, so that’s not exactly a surprise.

We got off to a cold start this morning, and temperatures won’t warm up much despite full sunshine today. Highs will end up about 10° below-average this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and cold again, with temperatures returning to the 20s by early Friday.

We’ll get a bit more of a warm-up on Friday, with highs returning to “normal” for the last full day of autumn.

The weekend will be cool but mostly dry — I think the chance of showers late Sunday will hold off until well after sunset. The best chance of rain will slide in to start the week on Monday.

The forecast data has been trending just a bit farther north with Sunday night and Monday’s rain chances. Some of the models try to keep the heaviest rain down to our south, but the UKMET model shows a pretty wet Monday overall.

The rain is out of here in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and temperatures will be almost 10° above-average both Monday and Tuesday!

It looks like the warmer-than-normal temperatures will stick around through the end of 2019. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook shows a significant chance of a long warm spell…not just here, but for the whole eastern half of the country.

LINKS

And with that, I’m out of here! I’m off tomorrow and Christmas week…I’ll be back on the air for New Year’s week. However you celebrate (or endure) the holidays, I hope it’s happy!