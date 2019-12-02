December 2: Mostly Calm Weather This Week

WEATHER

The storm system that brought widespread rain to central North Carolina this weekend is moving out — but it’s not done causing problems in the northeastern U.S.! The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 9:00am through midnight shows the nor’easter producing widespread rain, snow and ice in pretty much all of the major airline hubs from Philadelphia to Boston.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with just a slight chance of a passing shower again this afternoon. The HRRR model’s simulation for North Carolina from 10:00am through midnight doesn’t show much more than a few “radar freckles”.

It will be cool and breezy throughout the day, with highs only reaching back up to the upper 40s and low 50s.

While it shouldn’t be windy enough to re-arrange your outdoor Christmas decorations, we’ll get some gusts over 20 mph this afternoon.

The winds will die down somewhat tonight, and skies will clear…that combination will allow temperatures to drop to the low to mid 30s by early Tuesday morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine most of Tuesday, with some clouds moving in by late afternoon. High temperatures will still be about 5° below-average, only reaching the low to mid 50s.

Dry weather tomorrow will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, before the next slight chance of showers heads our way on Friday.

The weekend looks mostly dry, with the next good chance of rain holding off until Monday and Tuesday of next week.

HURRICANE SEASON WRAP-UP

The Atlantic hurricane season came to an end over the weekend — while it still possible for something tropical to spin up in December, it doesn’t happy very often. While the 2019 Atlantic season brought us a LOT of named storms, it only produced near-normal numbers of hurricanes and major hurricanes.

Diving a little deeper into the numbers, we can look at “Accumulated Cyclone Energy” — a statistic that adds up the total energy released by every storm throughout the course of their life cycles. The 2019 Atlantic season’s ACE was slightly above-average…so while it was an abnormally active year in terms of the number of named storms, many of those storms were brief and weak. Virtually all of this year’s ACE was produced by the three major hurricanes: Dorian, Humberto and Lorenzo.

But even that detailed ACE statistic can be mis-leading! One of the most-destructive storms of the season was barely a tropical storm…Imelda caused billions of dollars in damage in Texas back in September. Here’s the (preliminary) map of all of this year’s tropical storms and hurricanes.