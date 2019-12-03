December 3: Calm This Week, Rainy Next Week

WEATHER

At this time last year, we were already tracking our first major winter storm of the season…what would end up being our only major winter storm of 2018-2019. It’s a whole different story for early December this time around, with mostly calm weather for the next several days.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine most of today, with just a gradual increase in high cloud cover this afternoon. Despite the sun, high temperatures will still end up about 5 or 6 degrees below-average.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight will try to keep some warmth near the ground…but a quick clearing trend before sunrise will allow temperatures to tumble back to the mid 30s to start the day Wednesday.

Southwesterly winds and abundant sunshine will combine to push high temperatures to the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday, almost exactly normal for early December.

It’s more of the same Thursday and Friday — chilly in the mornings, cool in the afternoons. We’ll add a slight chance of showers to the mix on Friday, but we’re not looking at much more than a trace of rainfall.

After a chilly-but-dry weekend, our rain chances increase significantly next week. The European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00pm Sunday through 7:00pm Wednesday shows waves of rain moving in from the west…it also shows any wintry shenanigans avoiding central North Carolina.

At least it will be warmer rain this time around! Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will reach the low to mid 60s, before we cool off again for Wednesday and Thursday.

