December 30: This Is December?

It doesn’t feel much like late December! Temperatures yesterday reached the low 70s, and strong southwesterly winds will push us right back up into similar territory today. The record high in both the Triangle and Fayetteville is 76° — we’ll give those records a run this afternoon.

We started off the morning with some showers, and there will be some hit-or-miss showers with us through early afternoon. Not a washout, but keep the rain jacket handy just in case. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 9:00am through 6:00pm shows the rain moving out quickly — the sun will break through the clouds this afternoon.

The cold front responsible for the showers will usher in a cooler air mass tonight…but temperatures will still start off about 10° above-average early Tuesday.

The last day of 2019 looks pretty good overall — temperatures will be a lot closer to “normal” for late December, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

New Year’s Eve will be appropriately chilly…layer up if you’re heading out for any revelry.

2020 starts off dry and cool, then we warm up by the end of the week. Warmer weather usually goes hand-in-hand with wet weather this time of year, and Friday will be no exception.

A more substantial cool-down will head our way by the middle of next week. It doesn’t look like there will be much moisture in the atmosphere at that point, but I can’t completely rule out the possibility of a couple of mixed rain/snow showers. Nothing to worry about so far in advance, just something we’ll keep an eye on over the next several days.

The nerd-links will be on holiday hiatus for a few more days — we’ll dive back into the daily science news in 2020!