December 31: Calm End to 2019, Calm Start to 2020

Temperatures this morning started off 25°-30° colder than Monday morning…but even that huge drop still left us several degrees above-average this morning. We’ll end up in the upper 50s this afternoon, with full sunshine throughout the day.

The weather looks very cooperative for New Year’s festivities tonight! You’ll want to layer up, but at least it won’t be TOO cold.

We’ll start off 2020 with temperatures in the low to mid 30s — a bit chilly if you’re heading out for a “resolution run” or anything like that.

Even though sunny skies will prevail for most of New Year’s Day, high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler…all in all, a pretty good start to the new year and new decade!

We’ll see increasing clouds on Thursday, with a slight chance of showers late in the day. Off-and-on showers will be possible Friday, but the best chance of rain looks like it will hold off until Friday evening and overnight, lingering into early Saturday.

The second half of the weekend looks dry and cooler. The first full week of 2020 starts off similarly dry and cool, before another storm system brings us some cold rain showers by Tuesday night and Wednesday.

I’m not worried about any wintry precipitation in central North Carolina at this point, but it’s something we’ll keep an eye on over the next several days…