December 4: Cool And Breezy Again

WEATHER
We’re right in the middle of a long stretch of “normal” December weather — today will be another breezy day, but temperatures will still reach the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies overhead.
As the winds die down tonight, temperatures will drop quickly…we’ll end up in the low to mid 30s by early Thursday morning.
Lots of sun again on Thursday, and it won’t be as windy. Thursday’s highs will be nearly identical to today’s.
We’ll see more clouds on Friday as a cold front moves in from the west and squeezes the atmosphere over central North Carolina. There won’t be a whole lot of moisture to squeeze out of those clouds, though — just a brief chance of a passing shower. The European forecast model’s simulation from noon on Friday through midnight shows the minimal rain chance.
That system WILL bring in some chillier air for the weekend. After a dry but chilly day on Saturday, the clouds will thicken again on Sunday, with a few showers possible late in the day.
A rainy weather pattern sets up early next week, but at least we won’t have to worry about ice or snow around here. The European model’s simulation from 7:00am Sunday through 7:00pm Wednesday shows the most-widespread rain falling Monday and Tuesday, exiting early Wednesday.
At least it will be a warm(er) rain — highs Monday and Tuesday should reach the low to mid 60s, thanks to stronger southwesterly winds. Cooler and drier conditions return by the end of next week.
LINKS
- The powerful storm system that swept across the country late last week and early this week has finally moved out, but it left behind some impressive snow numbers.
- The private weather company ClimaCell is spinning off a nonprofit arm to tackle weather forecasting and warning gaps in Africa.
- The world’s supercomputers are revving up to run the next generation of climate models in a bid to predict the future of our atmosphere.
- A new study looks at how climate change could affect pregnancy.
- An extended bout of warm and wet weather 232 million years ago may have profoundly altered life on Earth.
- A couple of months ago, the Indian lunar lander Vikram crashed on the Moon. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter just found the debris from the impact.
- there’s something pretty basic scientists still don’t know about the Moon — namely, exactly how bright it is.
- Awash in organic materials, Saturn’s moon Titan is thought by many scientists to resemble the early Earth before evolution caught on. Now there’s a map to help guide the search for possible life.
- It sounds like dystopian science fiction, but it isn’t: China wants to use DNA to reconstruct images of people’s faces, giving the authorities new ways of tracking people.
- The “me” illusion: How your brain conjures up your sense of self.
- The internet is full of answers. Problem is, not all of them are correct.