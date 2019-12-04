December 4: Cool And Breezy Again

WEATHER

We’re right in the middle of a long stretch of “normal” December weather — today will be another breezy day, but temperatures will still reach the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies overhead.

As the winds die down tonight, temperatures will drop quickly…we’ll end up in the low to mid 30s by early Thursday morning.

Lots of sun again on Thursday, and it won’t be as windy. Thursday’s highs will be nearly identical to today’s.

We’ll see more clouds on Friday as a cold front moves in from the west and squeezes the atmosphere over central North Carolina. There won’t be a whole lot of moisture to squeeze out of those clouds, though — just a brief chance of a passing shower. The European forecast model’s simulation from noon on Friday through midnight shows the minimal rain chance.

That system WILL bring in some chillier air for the weekend. After a dry but chilly day on Saturday, the clouds will thicken again on Sunday, with a few showers possible late in the day.

A rainy weather pattern sets up early next week, but at least we won’t have to worry about ice or snow around here. The European model’s simulation from 7:00am Sunday through 7:00pm Wednesday shows the most-widespread rain falling Monday and Tuesday, exiting early Wednesday.

At least it will be a warm(er) rain — highs Monday and Tuesday should reach the low to mid 60s, thanks to stronger southwesterly winds. Cooler and drier conditions return by the end of next week.

LINKS