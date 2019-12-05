December 5: Some Changes On The Way

WEATHER
This week’s weather pattern has been very consistent — chilly in the mornings, dry and cool in the afternoons. That pattern continues today and tomorrow, before we start riding the temperature roller-coaster this weekend and next week.
We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, which will help us recover from this morning’s chilly start. We’ll hit the mid 50s this afternoon, almost exactly normal for early December.
Cloud cover will gradually work its way in overnight, but it won’t arrive in time to keep any warmth near ground level. Temperatures will dip back to the low to mid 30s by early Friday morning.
We won’t see nearly as much sunshine on Friday, but winds from the southwest will help temperatures make it back into the 50s.
Friday’s clouds will have a hard time squeezing out any showers. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 7:00am through 7:00pm shows rain, but most of it will evaporate as it tries to move in from the west.
The weekend will be chilly, but mostly dry…just a slight chance of a shower before the sun goes down Sunday evening. A much better rain chance moves in late Sunday night, and it will stick around Monday, Tuesday, even into early Wednesday.
The European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00pm Sunday through 7:00pm Wednesday shows some breaks in between the waves of rainfall. It also shows any chance of wintry nonsense will avoid us by several hundred miles.
At least it will be warm rain next week — temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday, before we head down on the roller-coaster again.
LINKS
- When Maine was buried by the big Northeast snowstorm Tuesday, roads were “horrific.” So one dedicated National Weather Service forecaster drove his snowmobile 20 miles to get to work.
- Atmospheric rivers — channels of moisture connecting the tropics to the mid-latitudes that can contain twice the volume of the Amazon — have caused 85% of the western United States’ flood damage in recent years.
- It looks like 2019 will wind up as either the second or third warmest year on record.
- A look at how climate change is “accelerating”: Devastating fires in California, and persistent drought in the Southwest, record flooding in Europe and Africa, and a heat wave in Greenland.
- A conveyor belt of ocean water that loops the planet and regulates global temperatures could be heading for a tipping point.
- The economics don’t yet work for every household, but the green-power combo of solar panels plus batteries is popping up on a much bigger scale in some unexpected places.
- For a while, Earth had two natural moons…but then the second one took a wrong turn, plunged down into our atmosphere, and burned up. (Also, it was about the size of a cantaloupe, and it may have only orbited Earth for a couple of weeks.)
- Scientists have just announced the first discoveries from the Parker Solar Probe’s daring mission to the Sun.
- Astronomers could observe the atmospheres of exoplanets by watching how the temperature of the planet varies.
- Genetic testing — whether it’s for genealogy research, assessing disease risk, or solving crimes — is only going to get cheaper, more powerful, and more popular.
- A new study suggests dogs perceive spoken words in a sophisticated way long thought unique to humans.