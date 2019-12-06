December 6: Showers Today, Rain Next Week

WEATHER

We started the day with abundant sunshine, but clouds streaming in from the west will stick around for the rest of the day. Despite the clouds, southwesterly winds will still warm us up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

The clouds won’t bring much of a rain chance — just a 1-in-3 chance of anything more than a few sprinkles by late afternoon and early evening.

The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 10:00am through 10:00pm does show a few passing showers, but a lot of the raindrops will evaporate on the way down.

The clouds will stick around much of the night, so temperatures won’t fall too far…we’ll drop to the mid to upper 30s by early Saturday morning.

The weekend looks dry, but chilly! Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s, even with lots of sunshine.

After another COLD start early Sunday, we’ll manage to warm up a few more degrees. I think we’ll stay dry during the day on Sunday, but our rain chances go up after sunset…and once those rain chances go up, we’ll be stuck in a wet weather pattern Monday and Tuesday.

The European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00pm Sunday through 7:00am Wednesday shows the generally wet weather, with the heaviest rain falling late Tuesday.

It will be warm(ish) rain Monday and Tuesday, but once the rain moves out early Wednesday, temperatures will drop.

We should be mostly dry from midday Wednesday through midday Friday, but there’s enough uncertainty in the long-range data that I can’t drop our rain chances to zero just yet. Another storm system will bring more rain to central North Carolina next weekend.

