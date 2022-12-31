RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued dense fog advisories Saturday morning for several counties in central North Carolina, including the Triangle.

The first advisory was issued at 3:28 a.m. and is in effect until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the following counties:

Wake

Cumberland

Johnston

Vance

Warren

Halifax

Franklin

Nash

Edgecombe

Wilson

Harnett

Wayne

Hoke

Sampson

Granville

Scotland

CBS 17

The National Weather Service issued a second dense fog advisory at 6:49 a.m. for the following counties:

Durham

Moore

Lee

Person

Richmond

This advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m.

At 7:23 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a third dense fog advisory, also in effect until 10 a.m.

It included the following counties:

Orange

Chatham

Alamance

Under the advisories, weather officials warned of hazardous conditions due to low visibility, with widespread visibilities of a quarter mile or less.

They said some areas may have visibilities of near zero.

Drivers are asked to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance between themselves and the car in front of them.