RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Saturday morning for several central North Carolina counties.

The advisory was issued at 3:57 a.m. and is in effect until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the following central North Carolina counties:

  • Wake
  • Durham
  • Orange
  • Franklin
  • Moore
  • Lee
  • Harnett
  • Hoke
  • Warren
  • Vance
  • Person
  • Granville
  • Chatham

The advisory also included several other counties in central North Carolina and the Triad area:

  • Alamance
  • Richmond
  • Stanly
  • Anson
  • Montgomery
  • Randolph
  • Scotland

Under the advisory, weather officials warned of hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, with widespread visibilities of a quarter mile or less.

As of 6:30 a.m., conditions have started to improve.

Drivers were asked to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance between themselves and the car in front of them.