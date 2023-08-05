RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Saturday morning for several central North Carolina counties.
The advisory was issued at 3:57 a.m. and is in effect until 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the following central North Carolina counties:
- Wake
- Durham
- Orange
- Franklin
- Moore
- Lee
- Harnett
- Hoke
- Warren
- Vance
- Person
- Granville
- Chatham
The advisory also included several other counties in central North Carolina and the Triad area:
- Alamance
- Richmond
- Stanly
- Anson
- Montgomery
- Randolph
- Scotland
Under the advisory, weather officials warned of hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, with widespread visibilities of a quarter mile or less.
As of 6:30 a.m., conditions have started to improve.
Drivers were asked to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance between themselves and the car in front of them.