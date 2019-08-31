Dorian continues to slowly strengthen as it moves towards the Bahamas

Dorian has changed little in structure or intensity on our Saturday morning as the environment remains favorable for the powerful hurricane to continue slowly strengthening. Much has changed today in the forecast track of Dorian thanks to new model data.

Overnight, forecast models have shifted more to the east with their track in keeping Dorian off the Florida coast and potentially even recurving entirely out to sea, although with perhaps an uncomfortable close call to the Outer Banks. Some models do still have a landfall, but that landfall is now North or South Carolina instead of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is now onboard with this solution, and it is reflected in their new forecast cone. In fact, out southern counties, including Fayetteville, are now within the cone of uncertainty at day 5. We will all likely be in the cone by the end of the day as the cone goes out further in time.

There are still questions about the strength of Dorian as it approaches the Carolina coastline, and the track remains a very large question that continues to offer low confidence in the forecast. We would not see impacts from Dorian until late Wednesday at the earliest with the current forecast. The three main track options all provide impacts for us, the question is just which track Dorian decides to take.

Stay with CBS 17 as we keep you updated on the track and impacts for our area.