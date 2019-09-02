Dorian devastates Bahamas, will head up the southeast coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dorian made landfall in the Abacos Islands of the Bahamas on Sunday as a historic storm. Maximum sustained winds were recorded for several hours at 185 mph on Sunday, which ties Dorian for the second strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, and THE strongest at landfall.

In an update at 5:00am, the National Hurricane Center measured sustained winds at 165 mph, with gusts still at 200 mph — down from the earlier 225 mph. Dorian is moving west at only 1 mph as it slowly pummels the Bahamas with high winds and storm surge.

Storm surge in the Bahamas is 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels with higher destructive waves — reportedly Grand Bahama International Airport is under 5 feet of water.

Dorian will turn to the northwest late today and early Tuesday, then accelerate as it moves along the southeastern coast of the U.S. The 5:00am Monday forecast track continues to include much of North Carolina in the “cone of uncertainty,” with a possible landfall brush with the Outer Banks Thursday night.

The latest forecast model data close mirrors the NHC’s projection. There’s still a chance that the storm turns faster, and follows a track farther away from the coast. It’s also still possible that Dorian makes landfall to our south, with the weakening (but still VERY dangerous) system tracking directly through central North Carolina.

The coastal areas of North Carolina are forecast to receive 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated areas of 15 inches. In central North Carolina, rainfall amounts will vary from less than 1″ west of I-85, to the potential for 4″ of rain to the east of I-95.

Hurricane force winds will be confined to coastal North Carolina, but tropical storm force winds (39+mph) could be felt in parts of central North Carolina.

As Dorian approaches, clouds and showers will approach from the south for Central North Carolina. The most-likely scenario is for the first showers to arrive late Friday, with the heaviest rain falling Thursday and Thursday night, exiting early Friday.

Specific impacts in central North Carolina will depend on Dorian’s exact path. Every mile closer to the coast will spread the heavy rain and tropical storm force winds even farther to the northwest. The greatest potential for power outages and localized flooding will develop along and east of I-95.

Dorian is the fifth storm in the last four years to reach Category 5 strength. There were no Category 5 hurricanes from 2008 to 2015 — only 27 storms have reached this level since 1950, including Dorian.

Dorian is one of the strongest hurricanes on record in the Atlantic (dating back to 1850). There have only been 8 hurricanes, including Dorian, with winds of at least 180 mph.

Stay with CBS 17 as we keep you updated through the week on Dorian.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now