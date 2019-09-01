Dorian maintains Category 4 strength, will make close call to North Carolina Thursday

Sunday brings little change in the strength of Dorian as we begin the day as the story remains a strong category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Dorian is forecast to remain a category 4 storm as it moves through the northern Bahamas Islands with perhaps a direct strike to Grand Abaco Island later today.

Dorian’s track has been shifted a bit to the west this morning as it moves through the northern Bahamas and then is forecast to stall for about 24 hours there. Where Dorian stalls will determine how close it will make it to landfall somewhere along the southeast US coastline. The official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center does not explicitly show a landfall in Florida or along the southeast coast, but as they note and models have shown recently, just a jog to the west of the forecast could mean landfall somewhere.

The closest call may actually be Bald Head Island and the Wilmington area of North Carolina as the storm passes by on Thursday. As Dorian approaches, clouds and showers will approach from the south for Central North Carolina. We could see rain arrive late on Wednesday and exit early Friday morning. It is still a little early to talk impacts, but it appears we will at least see rain from Dorian for the latter half of the week.

