Dorian still a major hurricane, will begin moving north today

Hurricane Dorian is stationary as of 5 a.m., just north of Grand Bahama Island. A slow north-northwestward motion is expected to begin this morning. A turn to the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn to the north-northeast Thursday morning. On this track, the core of Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island today. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the east coast of Florida late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds as of 5:00am are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Dorian is expected to remain a major hurricane through Wednesday night, then it will weaken slightly as it skirts the coast of North Carolina.

Parts of central North Carolina are still within the “cone of uncertainty” outlined by the National Hurricane Center. A track to the left (west) of the forecast path would result in heavier rain and an isolated tornado threat in the CBS 17 viewing area…a track farther offshore would minimize the local impact.

The current rainfall forecast shows that central North Carolina will be squarely in the transition zone, between very low amounts to the west/northwest, and torrential rain closer to the coast. Keep in mind, any small change to the track of Dorian could result in larger shifts to the rainfall map.

Gusty winds will be possible, especially east of I-95. Tropical storm force wind gusts (39+mph) could result in sporadic power outages. Overall, the greatest threat of wind damage associated with Dorian will remain much closer to the coast and the center of circulation.

