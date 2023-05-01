RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)) — It won’t be long before we’re talking about the winds, waves, and water of tropical storms and hurricanes. Our risks aren’t the same as those along the coast, but we know all too well tropical weather still impacts us in a big way.

So now is the time to be prepared — but how?

Know how to protect your home from strong winds, flooding and rain, and check up on your insurance coverage. Also have a hurricane kit full of medicine, food and water, should the power go out for an extended period of time.

When it comes to knowing what tropical weather is developing, we now have at least two extra days for a heads up.

“Our tropical weather outlook, which is sort of our flagship, everyday product that we issue during hurricane season that is basically a sort of, ‘Hey! These are the systems we’re watching that could go on to become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next few days,’ we’re going to be pushing that product out from looking five days into the future to seven,” said National Hurricane Center Director Dr. Michael Brennan.

While not every storm that develops will impact us here in North Carolina, Brennan says those few extra days are meant to give you a heads up so you can at least think about your plan, because every storm impacts us differently.

“People base how they react to and prepare for a storm based on what happened the last time, or what happened a couple times ago,” he explained. “Every storm is different. Just because a previous storm didn’t produce flooding or high winds or some other impacts in your area, doesn’t mean that this next storm won’t.”

Because if a hurricane rolls our way, the last thing you want is to be caught off guard.

Look for more hurricane preparedness topics on CBS 17 this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.