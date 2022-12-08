RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As temperatures drop during the winter months, it’s important to take extra measures to keep your home safe from the extreme cold.

Following a few simple safety tips can help you keep your home warm and safe during the coldest days of the year.

One of the most important things you can do to keep your home safe during extreme cold is to ensure that your heating system is working properly.

Have your system inspected by a professional to make sure it’s in good working order. It is also important to have your chimney inspected and cleaned every year to prevent house fires.

When heating your home, be mindful not to set the thermostat too high (over 68 degrees). Doing so can cause your heating system to become overwhelmed and can increase the risk of a fire.

Additionally, never use an oven or stove to heat your home. This is extremely dangerous and can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you have an electric heater, make sure to keep it at least three feet away from any flammable materials.

Additionally, be sure to turn it off when you leave the house and never leave it on overnight. Never plug an electric heater into a power strip, as this can cause an overload and increase the risk of a fire.

Last, but not least, don’t forget about your pets. Keep them warm and dry and let them stay inside whenever possible.

Their winter coat can only go so far during extremely cold conditions, and they deserve the same warmth we all enjoy during the winter.