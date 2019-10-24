Eye on the Storm | Oct. 23

Yesterday's severe threat didn't result in any damage across central North Carolina, just some welcome rainfall. A strongly rotating storm did prompt a tornado warning for Wayne county around 6:00pm, but other than that we were warning-free! Now a pleasant and calm weather pattern will settle in for the rest of the week.

A light northwesterly breeze will reinforce the cool air that moved in overnight -- despite full sunshine, temperatures will end up a few degrees below-average this afternoon.