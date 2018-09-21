110-year-old Spring Lake church, neighbors trying to salvage what’s left after Florence

The Town of Spring Lake lifted its curfew Thursday and most of the floodwaters have receded and people just now getting back into their homes and businesses.

The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant was also seriously damaged.

The sanctuary of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant has sat off N.C. Highway 87/N.C. Highway 24 for the last 110 years.

During Hurricane Matthew, the floodwaters made it up to the door. Following Florence, the water almost reached the top of the door.

“If we were standing here in the water, we’d be underwater completely,” Pastor Floyd Benfield said.

The inside of the sanctuary is a mess. Pews were overturned, windows broken and Bibles destroyed.

“I just thank the Lord every day that I can serve this little church. I really do. That’s how much I love them. That’s why this hurts so bad,” Benfield said. “All the pews were fastened down and every one of them come loose.”

The Little River runs right behind the church.

The pastor said he spoke with a salvage company and they told him there was sewage in the floodwaters, almost everything will need to be thrown out.

“Anything porous, even the wood, no telling what bacteria got in it,” Benfield said.

Over on Brinkley Drive, homeowners spread photos out on the hoods of their cars. They’re hoping to dry them out.

“My baby’s first Halloween, when his great grandmother passed,” Cassidy McCoy, a homeowner said. “We were not prepared for what you guys are about to go into.”

The floodwaters moved furniture, destroyed the bathroom and the floor.

Across the street at her aunt’s house, it’s a similar situation.

“Everything that was in here washed in there. The water was up to here. I can’t get none of the cabinet drawers open,” said Mary Browning.

Browning lives with her elderly mother. She’s trying to save what she can.

“Overwhelmed, really overwhelmed,” Browning said.

The pastor says he plans to rebuild but said he can’t even get dumpsters to clear out the pews and the rest of the furniture for another three weeks.