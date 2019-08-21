Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Lawsuit accusing ex-bishop of drunken sexual assault settled
Top Stories
New wheels: Pickup trucks replacing minivans as go-to ‘mom-mobile’
Report finds majority of “possession of firearm” cases dismissed in Durham County
Anti-vaccine activist shoves California lawmaker
Reported illness among vapers reaches 150 possible cases
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus returns to practice
Top Stories
Rays rally in 9th, beat Mariners 7-6 to avoid sweep
Top Stories
A new format for FedEx Cup brings clarity and curiosity
Not a ‘tattooed guy’: Larry Bird mural will be changed
Raiders-Packers game lands in Winnipeg on Thursday
Olesen to face trial on sexual assault charges
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Eye on the Storm | Aug. 14
Eye on the Storm shows
by:
CBS 17 Digital Desk
Posted:
Aug 21, 2019 / 06:14 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2019 / 06:14 PM EDT
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps