RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On week six of Eye on the Storm, CBS 17’s Wes Hohenstein is joined by Chief Meteorologist Jessie Gunkel at NBC 33 & FOX 44 in Baton Rouge.

Gunkel talks the aftermath of Hurricane Barry in the Gulf.

WDVM meteorologists Scott Sumner and Lou Scally join the conversation with insight on mid-Atlantic hurricanes.