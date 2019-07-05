Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Wife of arrested Chinese ex-Interpol president sues agency
Top Stories
Migrants in Italy boat dispute disembark on Lampedusa
2 runners gored racing with bulls at Pamplona’s festival
Hong Kong protesters aim to take message to mainland Chinese
California governor says earthquakes are a ‘wakeup call’
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Nido, angry Mets edge Phils 6-5 after 4 HBP in heated game
Top Stories
The Latest: Jon Jones edges Santos by decision at UFC 239
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Carrasco treated, Epstein backs Maddon
Sung Hyun Park falls into 4-way share of lead on LPGA Tour
Amanda Nunes wins big, Jon Jones squeaks decision at UFC 239
The Latest: Rain postpones NASCAR race at Daytona a day
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man critical after being pulled from NC surf
Eye on the Storm | July 3
Eye on the Storm shows
by:
CBS 17 Digital Desk
Posted:
Jul 5, 2019 / 02:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 5, 2019 / 02:41 PM EDT
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps