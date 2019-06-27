Eye on the Storm | June 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In the first Eye on the Storm, CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein is joined by weather experts from WNCT, WBTW and WCBD.
Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., CBS 17 Storm Team meteorologists will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on hurricane preparations.
Latest headlines from CBS17.com:
- VIDEO: Police footage shows suspect dragging deputy in his car during traffic stop
- Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg
- Police footage shows suspect dragging deputy in his car during traffic stop
- Walmart raises the age to buy tobacco products nationwide
- Wayne County Animal Services offering some free adoptions after they hit full capacity