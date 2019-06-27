Breaking News
Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg

Eye on the Storm | June 19

Eye on the Storm shows

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The weeks on Eye on the Storm, meteorologists from WAVY and WSPA join the conversation.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., CBS 17 Storm Team meteorologists will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on hurricane preparations. 

Latest headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss