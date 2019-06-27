Eye on the Storm | June 26

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On week three of Eye on the Storm, meteorologists from WSAV and WRIC will be discussing where tropical storms form this time of the year and take a look at Atlantic and Pacific conditions.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., CBS 17 Storm Team meteorologists will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on hurricane preparations.

Latest headlines from CBS17.com: